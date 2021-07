Richfield Village Council members discussed options during a special meeting June 29 on moving forward with plans for the Cleveland Water Department to extend a restricted water main along Route 303 from Town Hall to the Historic District and also north and south for a distance along Broadview Road. A recent bid on the project of $2.33 million prompted officials to decide whether to move forward with the project or rebid the job. All four bids on the project were within $100,000 of each other.