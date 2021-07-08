Positive COVID-19 cases climbing in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported “a significant increase in the number of people hospitalized each day for Covid-19 illness.”. There were 528 people with Covid-19 hospitalized as of today; last Monday, there were 372 people hospitalized. That’s a 42% rise in one week. On June 15, when California dropped its pandemic restrictions, there were 218 people hospitalized. Cases have increased 700% since June 15, and the L.A. Department Public Health said today that “we are now beginning to see corresponding increases in hospitalizations.”