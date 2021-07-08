Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Positive COVID-19 cases climbing in LA County

By City News Service
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 12 days ago

Los Angeles County reporting more than 800 new cases, hospital patient numbers topping 300 and the rate of people testing positive for the virus doubling from last week.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Black Community#Hygiene#Covid#Latino#Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Tehama County Public Health updates COVID-19 death numbers

RED BLUFF — Tehama County Public Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard Friday to better reflect all the virus data in the area. As of Thursday, the number of deaths related to the virus went from 62 to 66. Public Health explained this increase was due to a separate quality assurance process intended to correct previously incomplete data; adjustments were made based on additional information that became available regarding date of death and county of residence.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 cases climbing again

New COVID-19 cases are climbing again in the Fredericksburg area, just as they’ve done across the state and nation. The seven-day average of new cases stood at 21 per day on Tuesday, more than twice the rate of a week ago, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The increase is even more jarring compared with a month ago, when on June 20, new cases averaged 4.4 a day over a seven-day period.
Los Angeles County, CASanta Monica Daily Press

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rate Increases in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting a significant increase in the number of people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 illness. There are 528 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; last Monday, there were 372 people hospitalized and on June 15, there were 218 people hospitalized. Unfortunately, because cases increased 700% since June 15, we are now beginning to see corresponding increases in hospitalizations.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Average of New Daily COVID Cases Increasing

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin's average of new daily COVID-19 cases has increased for 13 consecutive days. That's according to Department of Health Services data. The seven-day average of daily cases increased to 156 Monday, up 64 cases from a month ago. Hospitalizations were at 98 as of Monday, including 28 patients in intensive care, that's down 26 patients from a month ago.
Idaho County, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Vaccinations, infections remain low

Vaccination rates for COVID-19, as well as infection rates, have slowed in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho over the past few months. But health officials continue to urge people who are not vaccinated to join the ranks and warn that infections from the delta variant of the disease is just around the corner.
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Calls for new mask mandates grow as COVID-19 cases climb

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As the highly transmissible delta variant continues to sweep across the U.S., health officials are warning once again that mask mandates might be necessary to combat rising cases. The CDC no longer recommends masks for fully vaccinated people, but former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome...
Los Angeles, CADeadline

Los Angeles Hospitals Hit By “Significant” Increase In Covid Patients

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday reported “a significant increase in the number of people hospitalized each day for Covid-19 illness.”. There were 528 people with Covid-19 hospitalized as of today; last Monday, there were 372 people hospitalized. That’s a 42% rise in one week. On June 15, when California dropped its pandemic restrictions, there were 218 people hospitalized. Cases have increased 700% since June 15, and the L.A. Department Public Health said today that “we are now beginning to see corresponding increases in hospitalizations.”
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. health officials report 717 new COVID-19 cases as 7-day positivity rate climbs above 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity that has ticked above 1 percent. The new positive cases include infections that were reported on Saturday and Sunday, officials noted. The jump in cases marks a 50 percent increase over the previous weekend, when 322 cases were reported.
Oregon StateChannel 6000

Oregon COVID cases on the rise as delta variant spreads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 369 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 211,998. The case count indicates a 32.2% increase over the previous 7 days – 1,213 cases during that time. Seven more deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll...
Los Angeles County, CALos Angeles Daily News

L.A. County homeless encampments: Letters

Re “County approves spending strategy to battle homelessness” (July 15):. So, Supervisor Janice Hahn is concerned there are more calls to criminalize our homeless?. Okay, well, what about the criminals that just happen to be homeless, huh?. There are criminals among those living within these encampments you are protecting. Regarding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy