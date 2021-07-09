UFC 264 press conference: Watch live stream online for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from Las Vegas

With UFC 264 just around the corner, Dana White‘s mixed martial arts organization recently held a press conference for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III. With fans packing into Las Vegas, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena, the duo took to the stage ahead of their highly-anticipated trilogy fight. Unlike the press moments around their last meeting in the Octagon, the two Lightweight division fighters have been at odds with one another on social media and now in person. Conor McGregor looks to have returned to his signature braggadocious nature starting things off by throwing away his opponent’s hot sauce leading to a heated encounter. Throughout the conference, Dustin Poirier kept his cool, while “The Notorious” repeatedly tried to antagonize his rival and berated the press for questions he didn’t like.
Comments / 0