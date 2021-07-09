UFC 264 press conference: Watch live stream online for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from Las Vegas

Mike Brown fired back after John Kavanagh said that Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 before his injury. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman suffered a broken leg that caused a stop to the contest. Even before the injury, however, Poirier was doing quite well in the fight and two of the three judges scoring the bout cage-side gave him the first round 10-8. So when Kavanagh recently came out and stated that he thought McGregor was doing well in the fight before the injury, there were a lot of fans who didn’t agree with his assessment of the fight, and Brown doesn’t agree with it, either.