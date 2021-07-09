Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264 press conference: Watch live stream online for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from Las Vegas

By Brandon Wise
CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 264 is almost here. The marquee PPV event of the summer is just days away as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier put in their final preparations for the main event on Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But before they meet in the Octagon, the two fighters...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Brian Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Boxing#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 264 — Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3: Five biggest storylines to watch on a loaded fight card

MMA’s biggest star is ready to run it back for a third time. Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout from the T-Mobile Arena that tops a loaded UFC 264 fight card. The two met just six months ago with Poirier scoring revenge in a shocking second-round TKO. This came after the two first met in 2014 with McGregor scoring the first-round TKO on his rise to superstardom.
UFChypebeast.com

Watch the Press Conference for UFC 264 - Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III

With UFC 264 just around the corner, Dana White‘s mixed martial arts organization recently held a press conference for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III. With fans packing into Las Vegas, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena, the duo took to the stage ahead of their highly-anticipated trilogy fight. Unlike the press moments around their last meeting in the Octagon, the two Lightweight division fighters have been at odds with one another on social media and now in person. Conor McGregor looks to have returned to his signature braggadocious nature starting things off by throwing away his opponent’s hot sauce leading to a heated encounter. Throughout the conference, Dustin Poirier kept his cool, while “The Notorious” repeatedly tried to antagonize his rival and berated the press for questions he didn’t like.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Mike Brown fires back after John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier before injury

Mike Brown fired back after John Kavanagh said that Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 before his injury. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman suffered a broken leg that caused a stop to the contest. Even before the injury, however, Poirier was doing quite well in the fight and two of the three judges scoring the bout cage-side gave him the first round 10-8. So when Kavanagh recently came out and stated that he thought McGregor was doing well in the fight before the injury, there were a lot of fans who didn’t agree with his assessment of the fight, and Brown doesn’t agree with it, either.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCMMA Fighting

Firas Zahabi blasts Conor McGregor for ‘humiliating’ UFC 264 behavior: He’s ‘angry and jealous’ of Dustin Poirier

Renowned head coach Firas Zahabi was not at all impressed with Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 behavior, both before and after his loss to Dustin Poirier. The longtime head coach of Georges St-Pierre and other notable names in the MMA space was a viewer — like 1.8 million others — of the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event, which saw Poirier earn a doctor’s stoppage TKO win after McGregor suffered a broken tibia in the closing seconds of the opening round.
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev my ‘dream fight’, says manager

Islam Makhachev overwhelmed Thiago Moises in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on Saturday. After out-striking and out-wrestling Moises, the Dagestani lightweight got the finish—via rear naked choke—in the fourth round. After the fight Makhachev called out a host of top UFC lightweights, including Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and...
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Doctor doubts Conor McGregor was injured before Dustin Poirier fight

A doctor has claimed he is unable to see any stress fractures in Conor McGregor 's medical scans ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman claimed he was contemplating withdrawing from the trilogy bout before it took place, after he was receiving treatment on 'multiple stress fractures' in the changing room ahead of setting foot in the UFC 264 octagon.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Camp Leak Conor McGregor ‘Assault’ Threat

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Leaks 2022 UFC Fight In Photo?

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dan Hooker picks Dustin Poirier to beat Charles Oliveira for lightweight title

No. 8 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker gave his prediction for the future lightweight championship bout between no. 1 contender Dustin Poirier and UFC lightweight champion Charles Olivieria that could potentially take place at some point later this year. Hooker picked ‘The Diamond’ to be victorious during an interview with Submission...

Comments / 0

Community Policy