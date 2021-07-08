Cancel
NFL

Should Chiefs trade for Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry?

By Cam Ellis
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 12 days ago

FanSided’s National NFL reporter Matt Verderame joined Thursday’s episode of The Drive to discuss whether he thinks the Chiefs should trade for N’Keal Harry.

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

