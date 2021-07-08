Cancel
Woodbine Results Thursday July 8th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 12 days ago

8th-$38,690, Maiden Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Equitrack, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.430, 45.330, 1:09.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:16.620. Trainer: Philip Hall. Winner: CH F, 4, by Point Given-Great Red Beauty. Scratched: Papa's Silver, Seamialaugh. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Thatsmykindanight1241242-½1-1½1-41-5K. Nicholls2.45. Kerics Beauty120499-28-15-12-nkP. Husbands11.40. Jolene Jolene12021011-109-156-33-2¾A. Santos31.50.

#Woodbine Results#Ch F#Orbaline120135 1 2#Trifecta#Track Handle#Equibase Company Llc
