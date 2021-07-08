Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

The Get Down Returns to Mad Planet

By Michael Holloway
Posted by 
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fourth of July heat wave is over (for now), so get out this weekend and experience Milwaukee’s summer events. This weekend, there’s a four-day-long lakeside event hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum featuring live music and a variety of interactive arts and crafts. Milwaukee’s favorite funky dance party The Get Down is making its return to Mad Planet with its first party since the pandemic. Experience Brady Street in a whole new way at the Boogie Bang Art Walk where Milwaukee artists will be on site doing what they do best.

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
609
Followers
1K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Arts And Crafts#Dance Parties#The Milwaukee Art Museum#Americans#Cactus Club Singer#Pink House#Negative Positive#Latin#Afro#Shrekfest Goes#Punk Rock Rummage Sale#Scout Gallery#Wmse#Milwaukee Maker#Discovery World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Urbal Tea Opens Cafe On South Side

A new cafe is open in Milwaukee’s “Crisol Corridor” with hopes of creating a new neighborhood anchor. On Monday morning, Urbal Tea opened its first cafe at 3060 S. 13th St. The location is just north of Oklahoma and on the redeveloping strip from S. 13th Street from Cleveland to Morgan Avenues which was dubbed Crisol Corridor in 2015, boosted by a Business Improvement District (BID) that was formed.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Weee! Launches In Milwaukee

A unique new ethnic grocery delivery business is entering the Milwaukee market. Weee! is a leading online grocery company headquartered in California that sources hard-to-find and authentic ingredients used in Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino) and Hispanic food. Available in a long list of cities across the nation, it now boasts more than 7 million registered users and has just launched in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Bucks Parade Scheduled For Thursday Morning

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to roll through Downtown after rolling through the Phoenix Suns. A parade to honor the team will run from near the lakefront to Fiserv Forum on Thursday. Starting at approximately 11 a.m., the parade will set off from the eastern end of Wisconsin Avenue. The...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Pride Announces ‘PridetoberFest’

Milwaukee Pride announced that it will be hosting “PridetoberFest,” a scaled back version of PrideFest, in early October. The Pride festival will run October 8 and 9. It will occupy a smaller footprint of Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Dr.) than the most recent June festival. PrideFest is...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Stilt Walker Goes Viral

At first, the young man crossing the streets on stilts in a viral video appears to be out having fun and doing something different. But there is more to his story. Allenton Riley, 18 and a recent Milwaukee High School of the Arts graduate, said he has been practicing Moko Jumbie since he was 6.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson Breaks Ground On Museum Expansion

The Harley-Davidson Museum is growing. The motorcycle manufacturer ceremonially broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new event space for its 20-acre museum campus, 400 W. Canal St. The event had a distinctly Harley twist: a stunt driver on the company’s new Pan America 1250 bike interrupted the proceedings. That included...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Bucks Planning Deer District Night Market

Milwaukee will soon have a third night market. The Milwaukee Bucks are launching Deer District Market. The market, with eight total dates scheduled, will have an emphasis on supporting minority-owned businesses and local, small food businesses according to a release from the team. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin are serving as the presenting sponsor.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Sugar Cube Donuts Joins Outdoor Public Market

The outdoor space at the Milwaukee Public Market just got a sweet new vendor. Sugar Cube Donuts, a donut shop that features Instagram-worthy square donuts with unique flavors and extravagant toppings, is the latest to join the seasonal, outdoor vendors at the public market, 400 N. Water St. It’s a...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

New Mural Transforms You Into a Peacock

A new downtown mural will give you colorful feathers. It also aims to make you proud of Milwaukee. Standing with your back to it, as the piece is intended, gives the subject a 15-foot-tall, colorful peacock tail. A black background is covered by white, blue and pink colored feathers that fan out from a central point.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Join Our Curator-Led Tour of “Art Japan: 2021-1921”

It’s time. The wait is over. Urban Milwaukee is returning to hosting in-person events!. The Warehouse has invited Urban Milwaukee members to a curator-led tour of its exhibition, Art Japan: 2021-1921. The exhibition, drawn from the collection of The Warehouse, contains some of Japan’s most important artists of the last...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Now Serving: A New Bay View Pasta Maker

A new business that will specialize in handcrafted pasta and deli items is coming soon to the Bay View retail space located at 2474 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The shop, named Semolina MKE, does not currently have a concrete opening date, but is aiming for a mid-September debut. Tyler Maas reports:
Abbotsford, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Stylish 2-Story Home at The Abbotsford

Stylish and sophisticated 2-story townhouse at The Abbotsford. Surround yourself with warm earth tones and lots of natural light throughout this spectacular unit. Spacious main level with rich dark hardwood floors, recessed and custom lighting to add panache. Beautiful granite counter tops with marble subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen. Private first floor den and second floor loft make this an exceptional floor plan. Amazing master en suite with oversized walk-in shower that features rain shower head, body sprays and Carrara marble tile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy