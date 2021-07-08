The Get Down Returns to Mad Planet

The Fourth of July heat wave is over (for now), so get out this weekend and experience Milwaukee’s summer events. This weekend, there’s a four-day-long lakeside event hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum featuring live music and a variety of interactive arts and crafts. Milwaukee’s favorite funky dance party The Get Down is making its return to Mad Planet with its first party since the pandemic. Experience Brady Street in a whole new way at the Boogie Bang Art Walk where Milwaukee artists will be on site doing what they do best.