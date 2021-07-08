Cancel
Fintech Focus For July 9, 2021

By Renato Capelj
 12 days ago
Quote To Start The Day: "Life is a long lesson in humility.". One Big Thing In Fintech: Derivatives could be the next financial "lego block" to be disrupted by DeFi. To get an idea of how massive the opportunity is, spot trades (stocks, bonds, commodities, etc.) accounted for only 30% of total trading volume in 2019; futures and options drove the other 70%. Whichever way you slice it, the conclusion is clear: there's a lot of demand for derivatives.

Economycrowdfundinsider.com

China: WeiyangX Fintech Review

Alibaba Establishes Digital Agricultural Subsidiary. According to information from Tianyancha, Alibaba Digital Agriculture (Shandong) Co., Ltd. was established on July 12th, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan. This company is a fully owned subsidiary of Alibaba (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Its business scope includes smart agriculture management, agricultural production entrusted management services and estate management services, etc. (Source: jin10.com)
Public Safetythepaypers.com

The FinTech FinCrime Exchange story

Observing that fintechs in the UK are exposed to criminal activity but they lack a way to communicate with each other, FINTRAIL and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) have decided to establish the FinTech FinCrime Exchange. The FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FEE) was established in January 2017 in partnership with...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Fintech Is Just Getting Started

Investors love it when companies can execute a successful second act, another business beyond its core that enables it to grow even more. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is one such company that has built a tremendous "second act" with its fintech business. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 24, Fool contributors Brian Feroldi, Matthew Frankel, and Brian Withers discuss this Latin American e-commerce leader's other business segment and why investors should be excited about it.
Technologyfinextra.com

Reflections on the revolution in fintech

The fintech revolution has swept through the financial services, not only modernising archaic processes but redefining what banking means in the 21st Century. Consumer payments are just one example – we can now make payments and split bills in an instant by tapping phones, watches or even rings on card machines.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Fintech industry wants guidance as lawmakers focus on risks

Financial technology innovators are hoping there’s no such thing as bad press when it comes to cryptocurrencies. As Congress focuses on risks and volatility, the fintech industry is touting the technology’s benefits as they urge lawmakers to clear the runways that will make it easier to launch products without fear of violating the law.
Public Healthinformation-age.com

Fintech 2.0: a new era of fintech is emerging post-pandemic

Scarlett Sieber, chief strategy & growth officer at Money20/20, discusses the emergence of a new era of fintech post-pandemic. The pandemic emphasised the importance of fintech, helping provide access to financial services during the toughest times when people needed them the most, especially in emerging markets. Over the years, fintech has blossomed and evolved through many significant stages starting twenty years ago.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

FMTV Interview: Marketing in Fintech

Marketing in the financial services industry can represent a wide range of challenges for brokers and individuals. The industry has become increasingly cutthroat with many competitors offering varying degrees of services and products. As such, it is difficult to consistently market to a client base that is also demanding more...
Economyfinextra.com

Demystifying the role of the fintech CIO

This series of articles looks to demystify the various C-level roles within fintech companies today – exploring the career paths taken by top managers, their critical skills, daily responsibilities and challenges, and even how the pandemic has impacted their understanding of running a successful business. This fifth instalment in the...
Economyfinextra.com

Top 4 Remittance Providers For FinTechs

If you are a FinTech company building an international money transfer, payment solution or remittance platform, an integral part of it would be a cross-border money transfer processor. The only other alternative is creating your own banking network by forging relationships with traditional banks which is lengthy and requires a huge effort. By integrating with a payment processor, a FinTech company significantly reduces this complexity and is able to get to market much quicker, while reducing operational risk and overhead.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK Fintech Curve Partners with Discover

UK-based Fintech Curve has announced a new partnership with Discover (NYSE:DFS), according to a note from the company. Discover Global Network reports over 50 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Curve states that the arrangement will initially focus on the European markets of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, and Belgium. Curve customers will be able to add their Discover Global Network cards, including the Diners Club International Card, to the Curve app, allowing access to all the regular card privileges and rewards, as well as Curve loyalty and cashback, Apple Pay, and Google Pay benefits on top.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Dominant Fintech With Room to Grow

Several fintech companies are household names, but Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) isn't one of them. However, this is a dominant player in its core industry and has delivered excellent returns to investors, so you might want to put it on your radar. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 21, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what Broadridge does and why it could still have room to grow.
Marketsfinextra.com

Top 10 Fintech Trends to Watchout For

FinTech, the acronym of financial technology, is the talk of the town in business circles. It has brought significant changes to the financial industry, transforming sectors ranging from banking to financial advisory services. To make you aware of the revolutions FinTech has unleashed in the financial arena, we are outlining...
Businessfinextra.com

Hudson Fintech and 1066W partner up

Hudson Fintech, the London-based Capital Markets technology firm, has partnered with 1066NOW, an Oracle Partner, to make the Hudson Edge platform available to financial institutions using Oracle’s suite of products. Under the strategic partnership, 1066NOW’s Banking Integration Application (BIA) will enable easy and quick adoption of the Hudson Edge platform...
Businessfinextra.com

Google plans fintech move in Japan

Big tech firm Google is reported to be planning a push into Japan's financial services market. According to Nikkei, Google is in talks to acquire Tokyo-based cashless payment provider pring in a deal that could enable Google to offer financial services of its own rather than being reliant on partner banks and credit card companies.

