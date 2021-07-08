Fintech Focus For July 9, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Life is a long lesson in humility.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: Derivatives could be the next financial “lego block” to be disrupted by DeFi. To get an idea of how massive the opportunity is, spot trades (stocks, bonds, commodities, etc.) accounted for only 30% of total trading volume in 2019; futures and options drove the other 70%. Whichever way you slice it, the conclusion is clear: there’s a lot of demand for derivatives.