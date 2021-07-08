Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Sentenced For 2018 ‘Rolling Gunfight’

By Andy Brownell
 12 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A "rolling gunfight" in northwest Rochester several years ago has resulted in a prison sentence for a Rochester man. 22-year-old Ron Burks the Second was sentenced today to three years in prison for his conviction on a second-degree assault charge. He entered into a plea agreement in March that resulted in the dismissal of a drive-by shooting charge. Burks used an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him.

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

