The best sun protection clothing for outdoor adventures, per experts

We don’t need to tell you how important it is to protect kids from the sun’s ultraviolet burning and skin cancer-causing rays, but you might not be aware that these dangerous rays can penetrate clothing and accessories. And sunscreen on its own doesn’t always cut it, especially with active kids who are constantly swimming and sweating. Parents looking for pieces that are made with sun protection factor – referred to as UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) – used to have to compromise in terms of design and feel, but that’s not longer the case. There are plenty of easy to put on and pull off options that are cute and get the job done.