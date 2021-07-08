Colorado Lawmakers Wanted To Crack Down On Procrastinating Transplants With Out-Of-State Plates, But TABOR Got In The Way
Colorado newcomers still driving around with out-of-state plates can breathe a sigh of relief, for now, thanks to the state’s complex fiscal laws. In early June, state lawmakers voted to create harsher penalties for people who fail to transfer their vehicle registration to Colorado when they move here. They would have been forced to pay back taxes and fees after 90 days of residency.www.cpr.org
