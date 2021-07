Who has time for a great workout? You do! All you’ll need is 4 minutes for this effective and easy workout. As the American Heart Association continues to remind us, 4 out of 5 adults are not getting enough physical activity to maintain good health. Add on the time and effort to get to the gym, especially if you travel often, and a workout seems to be left out entirely just when your body needs it most, especially for stress reduction! That’s where an easy workout you could do anywhere would come in handy.