There’s a theory in football that seems to have been proven to be true more often than not, so if we’re being honest, we probably shouldn’t even call it a theory anymore. If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan, you’ve probably heard this before. “Build from the ball, and work your way out”. The Titans have done that as they boast one of the better offensive lines in the NFL and, without question, the league’s best rushing attack. recently, they added a little pizazz as well.