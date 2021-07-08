Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker both withdraw from NBA Draft and will return to Rutgers

Rutgers stars Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. are set to return to campus for the 2021-22 season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. “I’m glad that Geo and Ron had the opportunity to explore their opportunities through the NBA Draft process and have decided to return to Rutgers for another season,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “They were both able to chase their dreams and get valuable feedback that will undoubtedly help them as they continue to work towards their goals. Their impact on our program has been significant since the day they stepped on campus and to have them both back for another year is exciting for our program and all of Rutgers Nation. Their decision to return only increases the excitement I have about our entire roster for this coming season. With the chemistry we’ve been building this offseason, I’m looking forward to seeing this talented group play together and lead us to another great season.”