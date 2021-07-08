Colorado Joins 14 States In Agreeing To Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan
Colorado stands to receive at least $50 million to help fight opioid addiction, after agreeing to drop its objections to Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. Former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman joined the multi-state lawsuit against the company in 2018. The next year, her successor, Phil Weiser expanded the suit to include the family that owns Purdue Pharma, the Sacklers, as well as some top executives.www.cpr.org
Comments / 0