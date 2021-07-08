Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Joins 14 States In Agreeing To Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan

By Megan Verlee
cpr.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado stands to receive at least $50 million to help fight opioid addiction, after agreeing to drop its objections to Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. Former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman joined the multi-state lawsuit against the company in 2018. The next year, her successor, Phil Weiser expanded the suit to include the family that owns Purdue Pharma, the Sacklers, as well as some top executives.

www.cpr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Colorado Attorney General#Lawsuits#Sacklers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ objects to Purdue bankruptcy settlement

The Justice Department is condemning a proposed bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, saying it would inappropriately shield members of the Sackler family from future opioid-related claims. In court filings late Monday, two Department of Justice (DOJ) divisions issued objections to the proposed $4.5 billion settlement. The DOJ's U.S....
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma’s Opioid Settlement Plan Faces DOJ Objections

Justice Department lawyers target Sacklers’ lawsuit releases. ’s bankruptcy plan to wipe out lawsuits against the opioid maker has run into objections from the U.S. Justice Department, which is challenging the broad protections it provides to members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker. Lawyers for U.S. Attorney Audrey...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
IndustryCourier News

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
PoliticsCNN

Three opioid distributors settle New York lawsuit for $1.1 billion

New York (CNN Business) — Three opioid distributors have settled a lawsuit with New York state to the tune of over $1 billion, according to the office of NY Attorney General Letitia James. In a settlement negotiation that ran late into the night Monday, according to a source familiar with...
Economyindependentherald.com

Attorney General Morrisey Rejects Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his intention to vote “no” on confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. The Attorney General discussed Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, gave an update on the state’s opioid litigation and detailed the office’s efforts to fight fentanyl abuse in West Virginia during a press conference Tuesday.
Connecticut StateGreenwichTime

CT's Tong remains 'a firm no,' as 15 more states sign on to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's settlement plan

STAMFORD — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong maintained Thursday his opposition to bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s settlement plan despite 15 other states dropping their longstanding objections to the proposal. “I’m a firm ‘no’ on this proposal,” Tong told Hearst Connecticut Media. “It does not achieve what I think any...
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota to Share in $4.3 Billion Settlement with Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma

(KNSI) – Minnesota is part of a multi-billion dollar settlement deal reached with Purdue Pharma concerning their alleged role in the opioid crisis. As part of the agreement, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will cease to exist, and the Sackler family, the owners, will be banned from the opioid business. According to a press release, the deal “significantly improves upon an earlier settlement offer made by Purdue and the Sacklers before filing bankruptcy in the fall of 2019. Under the terms of that settlement, the Sackler family would have paid $3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery and would not have been required to disclose any company documents.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy