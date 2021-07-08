Colorado Joins 14 States In Agreeing To Opioid Maker Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan

(KNSI) – Minnesota is part of a multi-billion dollar settlement deal reached with Purdue Pharma concerning their alleged role in the opioid crisis. As part of the agreement, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will cease to exist, and the Sackler family, the owners, will be banned from the opioid business. According to a press release, the deal “significantly improves upon an earlier settlement offer made by Purdue and the Sacklers before filing bankruptcy in the fall of 2019. Under the terms of that settlement, the Sackler family would have paid $3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery and would not have been required to disclose any company documents.”