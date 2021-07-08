The Ending Of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1 Explained

Developer: Capcom | Publisher: Capcom | Genre: Role-playing, Adventure | Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed On: Nintendo Switch. With its jump from the 3DS family of systems and onto the Nintendo Switch, returning fans would expect as much and more from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Capcom initially transformed Monster Hunter into something different with its first handheld spinoff as it tackled a narrative-driven focus with turn-based role-playing elements. Between beast-building and indulging in a foreign form of monster-hunting combat, Wings of Ruin excellently builds upon its predecessor’s already notable establishment. However, in terms of technical performance and the larger picture of its narrative, the same cannot be said as it slips on its grand hunt to victory. The culmination of its updated combat system, aesthetic overhaul, lackluster story, and rough framerate lead to an experience that is both on par, better, and worse than the original Monster Hunter Stories. Despite even some of its most bothersome flaws, though, Wings of Ruin is still able to fight for a strong victory in Capcom’s growing franchise.