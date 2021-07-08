The Ending Of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1 Explained
Part sequel, part prequel, and part stand-alone tale in the rich tapestry that is the larger "Resident Evil" story, Season 1 of Netflix's anime series "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" checks a lot of boxes. The series itself takes place between the events of the games "Resident Evil 4" and "Resident Evil 5" and sees two beloved characters make their return. Not only does it give fans another story anchored by Leon Kennedy (Nick Apostolides) and Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello), it also makes some interesting connections to other narrative threads in the franchise.www.looper.com
Comments / 0