I don’t know about you but when I find out a celebrity legitimately uses a drugstore beauty product, I need to know what it is ASAP. So when I found out Ashley Graham uses John Frieda’s Curl-Perfecting Spray, I knew I loved her even more. “I’ve never been able to do my hair well, but I’ve been using this product since I was 15 years old,” she recently told The Cut. “When my hair is wet, I part my hair down the middle, spray it everywhere, and crunch it up; the product turns my hair into perfect, natural waves.”