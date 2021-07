As a long-standing deficit hawk, I would like to say something nice about the debt limit — but I just can’t do it. The debt limit, as currently structured, has no useful economic or budgetary purpose and carries serious potential risks. It is more likely to result in a dangerous showdown over the nation’s creditworthiness than it is to control the unsustainable growth of debt. As the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has correctly observed, “An alternative approach to the debt limit is needed.”