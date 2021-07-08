Identity of deceased man found by river released

The identity of a deceased man found along the Smoky Hill River Tuesday morning south of Abilene near Kansas Highway 15 has been released.

The victim is Jose Garcia, 35, of Abilene, according to a press release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis.

While the investigation is still ongoing, foul play is not suspected, the release stated.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office, Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Abilene Fire Department were dispatched to the location in regards to an unknown situation where the man was discovered.

Arriving at the scene, first responders discovered the body of a man who had apparently died from a gunshot wound to the head.

No further information will be released at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.