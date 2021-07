On Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners officially ended the Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 Response in the county at their weekly board meeting. An update from the Board said that does not mean they are ending the COVID response in the county. It says they continue to be the Public Health Authority for the county and will continue to dedicate, support and delegate any and all resources necessary to provide COVID services, along with the assistance of County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer and the staff at the Douglas Public Health Network.