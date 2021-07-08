Special benefit race set for July 18 at Randolph County Raceway

A benefit race for the Ryan Brewer family will be held Sunday, July 18 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly. The Fulton 25-year old man died April 8 from injuries sustained when he responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-70 at the 151 mile marker near Kingdom City when he was struck by another vehicle. A North Callaway High School graduate, Brewer was employed by Approved Towing in Fulton and often supplied his services at mid-Missouri racing tracks, including Moberly.