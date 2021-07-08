Cancel
Randolph County, MO

Special benefit race set for July 18 at Randolph County Raceway

Moberly Monitor-Index & Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA benefit race for the Ryan Brewer family will be held Sunday, July 18 at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly. The Fulton 25-year old man died April 8 from injuries sustained when he responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on I-70 at the 151 mile marker near Kingdom City when he was struck by another vehicle. A North Callaway High School graduate, Brewer was employed by Approved Towing in Fulton and often supplied his services at mid-Missouri racing tracks, including Moberly.

www.moberlymonitor.com

