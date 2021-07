In the mid 1990s, I was living in Washington, D.C., not far from where I was born and raised in upstate New York. Friends convinced me to take a trip to a place I had never heard of for a week: the San Juan Islands. It was nothing short of a revelation — the islands were the most beautiful place I had ever been. We saw orcas, harbor seals, eagles, osprey, Minke whales and Dall’s porpoises. We visited half a dozen islands, and I was hooked. Within 18 months, I left the East Coast for good and moved to Bellingham, and to this day our family spends as much time in the islands and the Salish Sea as possible.