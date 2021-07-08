10 Delicious Prepared Picnics You Can Buy In The UK, Plus Where To Enjoy Them

There’s something very pleasing about spreading out a picnic blanket, settling yourself down in beautiful surroundings, and opening up your prepared picnic. Even better if it’s placed in a traditional picnic basket. Better yet if someone else, a professional chef, has prepared the picnic for you! With a shift in how the hospitality sector works over the last year, many food businesses have started offering prepared picnics for you to buy and take away to your favorite spot for an alfresco meal. In no particular order, here’s our pick of the best-prepared picnics to buy in the UK.