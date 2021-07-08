Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Delicious Prepared Picnics You Can Buy In The UK, Plus Where To Enjoy Them

By Samantha Priestley
travelawaits.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something very pleasing about spreading out a picnic blanket, settling yourself down in beautiful surroundings, and opening up your prepared picnic. Even better if it’s placed in a traditional picnic basket. Better yet if someone else, a professional chef, has prepared the picnic for you! With a shift in how the hospitality sector works over the last year, many food businesses have started offering prepared picnics for you to buy and take away to your favorite spot for an alfresco meal. In no particular order, here’s our pick of the best-prepared picnics to buy in the UK.

www.travelawaits.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Ducasse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Restaurants#Blue Cheese#Picnic#Uk#Food Drink#Nobel House Picnics#Noble House#British#English#The Arundell Arms Hotel#Indian#The Silent Pool#Regency Hampers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

You Can Now Have A Royal Picnic On The Queen's Lawn

Commoners are storming the castle, armed with crumpets and Brie. Nothing to worry about — the queen herself has invited them. Seeking to give locals and tourists alike something fun and unique to do after more than a year of the fun-crushing COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II has opened up the Buckingham Palace lawn starting Friday, July 9 (via The Washington Post).
LifestyleUS News and World Report

If You Go Down to the Palace Today... You Can Have a Picnic

LONDON (Reuters) - Visitors will be able to meander unaccompanied through the gardens of Queen Elizabeth's London home for the first time from Friday - and enjoy a picnic while they're there. There have previously been guided tours of Buckingham Palace's 39-acre grounds, whose current landscape dates back to 1820.
Beauty & FashionTime Out Global

Indigenous businesses where you can buy cool stuff

Online shopping is all the more tempting when the city can lockdown at any moment, making perusing in bricks and mortar stores more of a luxury than we ever thought it was. As you're clicking and swiping away, make your retail therapy into a statement and spend with these First Nations designers and businesses – many of which are based in Warrang (Sydney) and communities around New South Wales.
Drinksthefocus.news

Where can you buy Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea in stores or online in the US?

Owl’s Brew is enjoying some publicity today after featuring on NBC’s Today programme, as part of its She Made It series. Touted as being “for those who want to drink wisely”, viewers want to know where they can buy Owl’s Brew’s Boozy Tea. Is it available in stores or online, or both?
Food & DrinksTelegraph

Five delicious beach picnic dishes that you'll definitely want to pack

If you're decamping to the coast to enjoy the summer sunshine, your bag will already be packed with essentials: suncream, shades and sandals among them. But make room (and a little time) to bring a spread from home for lunch, so that swimming and sandcastle-building can be fuelled not by overpriced supermarket picnic fare from the supermarket but by freshly made bagels, a portable savoury tart, or even cooked crab with mayonnaise.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

10 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With England’s Northumberland County

Northumberland lies in the northeast of England, bordering Scotland and stretching along the North Sea. England and the entire UK have some spectacular coastlines, offering visitors everything from beaches to cliffs, hidden coves to iconic chalk formations. That said, Northumberland has undoubtedly one of the most magnificent coasts of them all, complete with an ancient tidal island, imposing castles, tiny fishing villages, sandy beaches that seem to stretch endlessly, and mind-blowing history. It has 40 miles of coastline, 30 of which are pristine beaches. And every single foot of the 40 miles is worthwhile exploring.
LifestyleTime Out Global

You can now have a picnic in Buckingham Palace’s huge garden

What could be better than a lovely picnic in a glorious London park, with bottles of prosecco and fiddly packs of over-warm mezze from M&S? All of that, but in HM Queen’s garden. Buckingham Palace has just announced that it will be opening for the first time for visitors this summer.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Tinned Fish and Where You Can Buy It Online

It’s tinned seafood summer. In case you missed it, it’s tinned seafood summer. Sardines, mussels, cockles, and anchovies—they’ve been around forever but Americans have suddenly taken notice and realized that there’s way more to canned seafood than tuna. Becca Millstein, co-founder of Fishwife, grew up eating tuna fish sandwiches but...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Where can you buy the World’s Most Expensive French Fries?

While some people complain about the lack of a full fry container, the World’s Most Expensive French Fries have earned a Guinness World Record. Although this epic food offering isn’t available in your closest drive through, it does beg the question. What do you enjoy with the World’s Most Expensive French Fries?
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Picnic On The Plaza At Delicious Little Tokyo

Go Little Tokyo’s 6th annual Delicious Little Tokyo, the multi-weekend series of special in-person activations, has kicked off and will be running through July 25, 2021. Culinary experiences include visits to historic restaurants on two food-themed tours, and POP – Picnic on the Plaza – featuring an afternoon of music, takeout and live food demonstrations.
Food & DrinksWinter is Coming

What are Loki Charms and where can I buy them?

We all know that Lucky Charms are magically delicious, but it looks like Loki Charms are something entirely different. General Mills, the cereal company behind many of your favorite brands of cereal, introduced a special edition box of cereal dubbed “Loki Charms” and they sold out in mere minutes. But after Episode 5 of the hit Disney+ series Loki, another round of Loki Charms needs to be released ASAP.
Interior DesignRemodelista

Push//Pull: East London’s Go-To Shop for Design Inspiration

“Every time I’ve bought something I don’t particularly love—because I thought it was worth some money or perhaps it had a fancy name—it’s all gone a bit wrong,” reveals James Watkins, founder of Push//Pull, a vintage and contemporary design store in East London. Nowadays, Watkins has learned to trust his instincts. His advice? “Just try to get out there as much as possible and really only buy what you like.”
Restaurantstravelawaits.com

The Unique Dining Experience You Need To Try In The Catskills

Imagine a five-star, farm-to-table dinner in the woods. Or perhaps on an alpaca farm. Or, in a field of lavender. Maybe you want to experience a meal by a top female chef using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. Or you just want a unique dining experience somewhere in the Catskills. Well, you can have all of that and more at one of the Farmhouse Project’s Terrain & Table dinners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy