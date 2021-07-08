Severe Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Liberty, Magnolia, Kentwood, Centreville, Tylertown, Gloster, Osyka, Norwood, Gillsberg, Easleyville, Mount Herman, Felps, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.