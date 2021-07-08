Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Grizzly Bear Rips Woman From Tent In Fatal Montana Attack

By Brett Stayton
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OS02_0arTPb8P00
Shutterstock

A tragic story out of Montana, as a California woman was pulled from her tent in the middle of the night and killed by a grizzly bear.

According to NBC News 5 Chicago, the victims name was Leah Davis Lokan. The woman was 65-years-old and from Chico, California. She was camping near the town of Ovado, Montana, for a long distance biking trip when the attack took place.

It was the bears second visit to the same campsite that night. The campers were awaken by a roughly 400-pound female bear at 3 AM. They promptly removed all the food from their tents, secured it in a safe location, and went back to sleep.

At about 4:15 AM, a 911 call from the campsite was made as the sounds of the attack woke up other campers. Onlookers were able to deploy bear spray and drive the bear out of camp and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks official soon began searching began searching for the bear via helicopter. Unfortunately the bear is yet to be located.

If the bear is located, it is expected to be euthanized.

Authorities are now attempting to trap the bear near a local chicken coop it also raided the night of the attack. They secured DNA samples from the scene of the attack and will be able to match that evidence with any bear they trap.

There have been several startling stories of run-ins with grizzlies gone bad this year and dangerous conflicts with grizzlies are becoming more prevalent in recent years.

This most recent attack took place on the edge of the Bob Marshall wilderness, where there have been 3 fatal grizzly attacks over the last 20 years. Further south, in the area surrounding Yellowstone National Park, there have been 8 fatal grizzly attacks over the past two decades, including a backcountry fishing guide who was killed by a grizzly back in April.

40-year-old Carl Mock was hospitalized after being attacked by a bear near Bakers Hole Campground. He reportedly sustained sever scalp and facial trauma and ultimately succumbed to a stroke from a result of his injuries.

State officials were able to shoot the bear shortly after the attack, but the damage was already done.

Over this past holiday weekend, a grizzly bear cub raided a campsite near Mt. Wilson and attempted to attack a man, who sustained minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

62K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Attacks#Bears#Accident#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Biking
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Pets
Related
Montana StateNBCMontana

Missing Montana hiker believed to have died in accident

BILLINGS, Mont. — Searchers looking for a Montana State University graduate student who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in southern Montana say they do not think she's still alive. Red Lodge Fire Rescue says that after nearly a week of intense search efforts, it's likely 23-year-old Tatum...
Posted by
CBS News

Woman dies while hiking Grand Canyon in 115 degree heat

A backpacker experiencing heat illness while hiking in the Grand Canyon died, the National Parks Service says. The temperature that day was approximately 115°F. The backpacker, 53-year-old Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was on a multi-day trip and was hiking down the Hermit trail when she became disoriented. She later became unconscious and responding rangers determined she was dead on Sunday, according to a press release from the parks service.
AccidentsBBC

Grand Canyon skydive death ruled accidental

A man who died after a skydive went wrong had been given a parachute with holes patched over, an inquest has heard. Christopher Swales, 55, from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, had been given the Grand Canyon skydive as a 30th wedding anniversary gift by his wife. A US police investigation into...
El Paso, TXNewsweek

Pit Bulls Maul Owner to Death in Her Home

A 59-year-old woman was attacked and killed by her family's two pit bull dogs while at home in Texas over the weekend. The incident took place at about 6 p.m. on Sunday at the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive in West El Paso, Texas, according to a statement from the El Paso Police Department on Monday.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Colorado Man Drowns After Canoe Capsizes In BWCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 73-year-old Colorado man drowned Monday after the canoe he was in capsized as a storm swept through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Wayne Morrow, of Fort Lupton, Colorado, and 65-year-old Denis Guenther, of Grand Junction, Colorado, were canoeing around noontime in Loon Lake, just south of the Canadian border. A passing thunderstorm, with heavy rain and strong winds, whipped up the lake waters, and a wave capsized their canoe. Guenther was able to grab their gear and get to shore. Morrow remained with the canoe. However, when Guenther...
Accidentstoofab.com

Woman Killed on Ride-On Mower After Getting Hit by Plane

She was cutting grass near the airstrip. A woman has been killed after being hit by a plane while cutting grass. The 27-year-old woman was driving a ride-on lawnmower near a runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, Canada, on Monday when the accident occurred. "What we can understand is...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Missing woman found dead in northern Minnesota lake

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Authorities found the body of a missing 30-year-old woman Thursday evening in Bailey’s Lake in Virginia. The woman, Amanda Dawn Bjork, of Virginia, had not been in contact with family in northern Minnesota since last Saturday, according to a news release from the Virginia Police Department. She was reported missing Tuesday.
TrafficABC6.com

4 people dead after terrible single-vehicle accident splits car in half

Four people have died and two people have been injured in a terrible single-vehicle accident that ended up splitting their car in half. The incident occurred at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in Hickory Hills, Illinois, when police say a car with six people inside ended up losing control and striking a tree, according to a report from ABC News’ Chicago station WLS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy