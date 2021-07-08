Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland, Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland; Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana Northern Richland County in northeastern Montana * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Brockton, or 11 miles southeast of Poplar, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Culbertson, Fairview, Brockton, Bainville, East Fairview, Sprole, Mccabe, Snowden, Fort Kipp, Nohly and Fort Union. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH