Brazil face Argentina in the final of the Copa America, the away team by the draw of the fixture but the side playing on home soil after first Colombia, and then Argentina themselves, were originally stripped of hosting rights.Neymar has been once more the fundamental piece of the puzzle for Tite at the tournament, with most of Brazil’s best attacking moves going through him - but the same is true of Lionel Messi and Argentina. He has scored or assisted nine of the 11 goals his nation have netted this summer.Brazil are the reigning champions of the Copa after...