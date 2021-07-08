Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX14 given Spaceport America tour days before space flight

By Salina Madrid
KFOX 14
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — In less than 72 hours, Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane ‘Unity,’ will blast off into space carrying billionaire Richard Branson, two pilots and three other mission specialists. They’ll launch from Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. KFOX14 got a tour of the site on...

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Truth Or Consequences, NM
Industry
Truth Or Consequences, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Business
Las Cruces, NM
Industry
City
Truth Or Consequences, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Industry#Space Flight#Spaceport America#Aerospace#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Bezos flight to space lifts off

Jeff Bezos launched into space on Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule that was developed by his spaceflight company, Blue Origin. Bezos, the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and richest person in the world, lifted off shortly after 9 a.m. ET from a site in the West Texas desert located southeast of El Paso.
Aerospace & DefenseOrlando Sentinel

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: ‘Best day ever!’

VAN HORN, Texas — Jeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft. The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands...
Aerospace & Defenseunfspinnaker.com

To infinity & beyond; The billionaire space race

It feels like only yesterday the world was in a full-fledged pandemic. Now, billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk spend millions of dollars to cash in on space travel while putting forth a public display defined as a “space race” between them. But who can call it a race anymore when one of the three already managed to pull it off on July 11.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

Blue Origin brought the first official tourists to space

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket blasted off from the flat Texas desert this morning. It was Blue Origin’s 16th time launching the New Shepard model and the third time this particular rocket and capsule have risen to the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere. But it was the first time the vehicle carried passengers, including a paying customer.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Roundup: Blue Origin completes first human test spaceflight

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. aerospace company Blue Origin completed its first test spaceflight with founder Jeff Bezos onboard, marking a giant leap forward for the company's commercial suborbital spaceflight tourism ambitions. The company's spacecraft New Shepard lifted off at about 8:12 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday (1312 GMT)...
Aerospace & Defensewmfe.org

A Space For All? How Will Space Tourism Shape Access To Space

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has reached a life long goal of flying in space. His company Blue Origin launched its first mission with passengers Tuesday morning from West Texas, ushering in a new era of private space tourism. And earlier this month another billionaire reached the boundary of space. Richard Branson...
Aerospace & Defensehotnewhiphop.com

Jeff Bezos Returns To Earth After Flight To Space: "Best Day Ever"

Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon's CEO earlier this month, but he's found an exciting way to pass the time (and we're sure there is plenty more where this came from). On Tuesday, Bezos embarked on a trip to outer space aboard his own spacecraft, Blue Origin, and made a safe return with his crew members. Upon climbing off his Blue Origin spacecraft, Bezos told his awaiting audience that it was the "best day ever."
Aerospace & DefenseMetro International

‘Road to space’: billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas (Reuters) – Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, soared some 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard https://graphics.reuters.com/SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN/jbyprzzympe/blue-origin.jpg launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps usher in a new era of space tourism.
Larkspur, CAlarkspur.ca.us

A New Space Race? Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Commercial Space Flight: An Insider's View with Ron Rosano

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.

Comments / 0

Community Policy