KFOX14 given Spaceport America tour days before space flight

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.