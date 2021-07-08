CF Montreal trades Erik Hurtado, who didn’t want to be vaccinated ahead of team’s return to playing in Canada

The Canadian portion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (which will be hosted across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) appears headed for some change. After initial discussion of numerous potential Canadian cities for the expected 10 matches hosted in Canada (this tournament will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, so there are lots of matches available), Toronto, Edmonton, and Montreal were the three still in contention ahead of the final decisions on host cities. But Montreal suddenly withdrew last week, and as per comments from British Columbia premier John Horgan Tuesday, that might cause Vancouver (which initially considered a bid before withdrawing in March 2018 over FIFA demands) to get back in the running. Here’s more on that from Richard Zussman of Global News: