Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

CF Montreal trades Erik Hurtado, who didn’t want to be vaccinated ahead of team’s return to playing in Canada

By Jay Rigdon
thecomeback.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian teams in American sports leagues have had to make some compromises. The Toronto Raptors spent an entire season playing home games in Tampa, after all. For MLS franchise CF Montreal, things had been looking up; they’ve been playing home games at Red Bull Arena and at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, but in recent weeks it’s become more plausible that the team could return to Canada for home matches.

thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik The Red
Person
Erik Hurtado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Red Bull Arena#Cf Montreal#Canadian#American#The Toronto Raptors#Cf Montr Al#General Allocation Money#The Columbus Crew Sc#Club#Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
Reuters

CF Montreal trade forward who refused to get vaccinated

2021-07-09 01:21:08 GMT+00:00 - CF Montreal traded forward Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew on Thursday and cited his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine as reason for his departure. Montreal received $200,000 for Hurtado in general allocation money. "Because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19, his situation was problematic and...
MLScolumbuscrew.com

Columbus Crew acquires forward Erik Hurtado in trade with CF Montreal

COLUMBUS — Columbus Crew today announced that the Club has acquired forward Erik Hurtado (pronounced: her-TAH-doe) and the player’s associated budget charge via a trade with Club de Foot Montreal in exchange for $200,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money (GAM). Hurtado, 30, is a nine-year MLS veteran who has made 140 regular-season appearances (60 starts) while scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Across State Lines: Hurtado Traded to Columbus

MLS’s Canadian MLS teams headed back to Canada this past week in preparation to potentially host games in their home cities for the first time since early in the 2020 season. With some of the quarantine rules still in place for people in Canada, one Canadian team has moved a former Sporting Kansas City player who is not currently vaccinated. CF Montreal announced this past week that they had traded former Sporting forward, Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in General Allocation Money. The Crew need some forward depth with Gyasi Zardes with the USMNT and other forwards like Bradley Wright-Phillips suffering from injuries.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

CF Montreal slip past NYCFC in Orlando

NYCFC (5-4-2, 17 points) jumped in from onto a Keaton Parks goal in the 29th minute, but CF Montreal pulled level on a Mason Toye penalty kick in the 43rd minute. It was only the second time ever New York City has lost to Montreal. Montreal had the early jump...
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United adds midfielder Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montreal

Atlanta United announced it will acquire midfielder Amar Sejdic from CF Montreal in exchange for $100k of General Allocation Money up front with potentially $50k more to be added through incentives. The trade will be effective tomorrow when MLS’s secondary transfer window opens. Sejdic occupied a supplemental roster spot for...
MLSFort Worth Star-Telegram

Toronto, Montreal back home in MLS return to Canada

Toronto FC and Montreal have been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands. Major League Soccer said Wednesday that Toronto will host Orlando City on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at BMO Field and that Montreal will play FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Perry intends to play next year, wants real Montreal experience

Corey Perry got a taste of what it's like to be professional hockey player in Montreal, and now he wants more. In his season-ending availability on Friday, two days removed from a Game 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that put an end to the Montreal Canadiens’ Cinderella Stanley Cup run, the soon-to-be free-agent forward expressed his desire to return to la belle province.
FIFAthecomeback.com

After Montreal’s withdrawal as a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue, Vancouver may again be in the mix

The Canadian portion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (which will be hosted across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada) appears headed for some change. After initial discussion of numerous potential Canadian cities for the expected 10 matches hosted in Canada (this tournament will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, so there are lots of matches available), Toronto, Edmonton, and Montreal were the three still in contention ahead of the final decisions on host cities. But Montreal suddenly withdrew last week, and as per comments from British Columbia premier John Horgan Tuesday, that might cause Vancouver (which initially considered a bid before withdrawing in March 2018 over FIFA demands) to get back in the running. Here’s more on that from Richard Zussman of Global News:
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ahmed Hamdi’s brace rallies CF Montreal past FC Cincinnati

Ahmed Hamdi scored two late goals as CF Montreal rallied twice from a pair of two-goal deficits for a 5-4 win against the visiting FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Hamdi tied it 4-4 in the 74th minute and gave Montreal the lead from just above the goal mouth in the 87th minute.
MLSPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Toronto FC, CF Montreal Can Finally Play at Home in Front of Fans

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC and Montreal have been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands. Major League Soccer said Wednesday that Toronto will host Orlando City on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at BMO Field and that Montreal will play FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.
MLSPosted by
90min

Montreal Impact beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 in MLS thriller

Montreal Impact edged out FC Cincinnati 5-4 in a nine-goal MLS thriller this weekend. In a game with plenty of twists and turns, Cincinnati surrendered the lead on two occasions with Montreal finally sealing their victory with an 87th minute winner. The away side got off to the perfect start...
MLSPosted by
90min

Hany Mukhtar scores fastest ever MLS hat trick

Hany Mukhtar scored the fastest hat trick in MLS history during Nashville SC's comfortable 5-1 victory over Chicago Fire this weekend. Mukhtar bagged his three goals in six minutes, with the last coming just after the quarter of an hour mark. As well as being the quickest MLS hat trick it was also the first time a Nashville player had scored three in a single game.
MLSPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Liga MX Reveals Squad for MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles

Liga MX will be bringing its biggest names to the MLS All-Star Game next month with a roster led by Tigres star André-Pierre Gignac and Club América's Guillermo Ochoa. The Liga MX team is primarily made up of the league's Balón de Oro winners from each position, in addition to 11 players selected by Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso. The final addition to the roster will be selected in a process led by Liga MX president Mikel Arriola.
MLSfloridanationalnews.com

MLS MATCH RECAP: Nani’s Penalty Strike Earns Lions Road Point at Toronto

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN SPORTS) – Source: Orlando City SC // Orlando City SC (6-3-4, 22 points) battled to a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC (2-8-3, 9 points) on Saturday night in its first visit to Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nani extended his team lead with his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy