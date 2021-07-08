Even Shawn Mendes Gets Body Dysmorphia From Shirtless Photos of Shawn Mendes

For a certain type of young male heartthrob, booking a shirtless Calvin Klein campaign is something of a rite of passage. But the ones that starred Shawn Mendes in early 2019 were so steamy, they also marked a moment for the internet, which promptly tore itself to shreds. One would think the rapturously thirsty response would have made for a major boost of confidence, but instead, it gave Mendes a case of impostor syndrome—one that endures today. “I was seeing myself shirtless on the monitor with my body oiled and I was like, ‘The craziest thing about these photos is I can never live up to that guy,’” Mendes told Wonderland in an interview accompanying his most recent shirtless photoshoot.