Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Even Shawn Mendes Gets Body Dysmorphia From Shirtless Photos of Shawn Mendes

wmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a certain type of young male heartthrob, booking a shirtless Calvin Klein campaign is something of a rite of passage. But the ones that starred Shawn Mendes in early 2019 were so steamy, they also marked a moment for the internet, which promptly tore itself to shreds. One would think the rapturously thirsty response would have made for a major boost of confidence, but instead, it gave Mendes a case of impostor syndrome—one that endures today. “I was seeing myself shirtless on the monitor with my body oiled and I was like, ‘The craziest thing about these photos is I can never live up to that guy,’” Mendes told Wonderland in an interview accompanying his most recent shirtless photoshoot.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Kevin Abstract
Person
Shawn Mendes
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Looks Trendy in a Flowy Sundress While Out With Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Summer days! Camila Cabello was spotted rocking a cute, flowy sundress while out and about with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Sunday, July 18. Unfortunately, the A-list couple, who began dating in September 2019, ran into some car trouble during their daytime date. The “Havana” singer, 24, and the “Stitches” artist, 22, were photographed locked out of their black Mercedes Benz. Thankfully, it didn’t take long before Shawn and Camila found the keys and drove off into the sunset!
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Rock Matching All-Black Workout Gear While Packing on the PDA

Fit couple alert! Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes were spotted packing on the PDA during a stroll in Beverly Hills on Sunday, July 18. The “Havana” singer, 24, flaunted her curves in a black sports bra and leggings, while the “Stitches” artist, 22, looked toned in a black tank top and shorts, per photos obtained by Daily Mail. Camila and Shawn, who went public with their relationship in September 2019, accessorized their matching workout gear with trendy sunglasses, which Shawn showed off in a cute Boomerang via Instagram.
Celebritiesajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara performing for 24 hour Global Citizen event

Broadcasting from around the world for 24 hours, a trio of Canadian stars have joined the lineup for this year’s Global Citizen Live concert to help fight poverty. Scheduled for Saturday, September 25, dozens of performers including Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd will participate in the international blockbuster to help unite the world in defense of Earth and to fight poverty. Performances will be filmed on six continents — Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America — and will be broadcast on ABC ABC News, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube Twitter and other platforms.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

John Mayer gets 'honest' feedback from Shawn Mendes

John Mayer and Shawn Mendes share all their new music with one another because they know they will get "honest" feedback. John Mayer gets "honest" feedback from Shawn Mendes. The 'Gravity' hitmaker thinks the 22-year-old singer is "remarkable" and they regularly trade new music with one another because they know they can rely on each other not to be given "sugarcoated" feedback.
MusicE! Online

The MixtapE! Presents Shakira, Willow, Avril Lavigne, Shawn Mendes and More New Music Musts

Watch: Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy