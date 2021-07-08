2021 Character Cup - Round 1D

Notice: We will be taking a short break in the Cup after these polls end. We will pick it back up on Sunday afternoon CST for round 2. Thanks for your patience in advance. Welcome to the final set of polls for round 1. What a difference a day makes. While the first 2 poll sets had a great turnout, the last polls did not generate much interest. In fact, the character with the least number of votes on day 2 had more votes than any entire poll for day 3. The character with the most votes on day 2 had over 3 times the votes for any entire poll on day 3. Therefore, the percentages are misleading and I’m not sure what this means for future voting. This may be the sleeper side of the bracket so votes may hold more percentage weight here. We’ll have to see how today goes as we end round 1. Characters advancing to round 2 are Matt Casey, Bellamy Blake, Olivia Benson, Bucky Barnes, Jake Peralta, Loki Laufeyson, and Jamie Frasier. Over in the prediction contest, Cyn Kin and BucsRaysBolts are in the lead with 17 points but Tylen and no name are right behind with 16 points. Congrats to you all! For the first time this Cup, my prediction bracket is doing better than my wish bracket. All that means is they are both done terribly. Better luck to you all and don’t forget that there will be no polls on Saturday. Happy voting!