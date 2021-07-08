'On Our Watch' Litigation Reveals New Details in Police Shooting of Oscar Grant

Rev. Wanda Johnson sits down on a folding chair in her driveway on a hot afternoon in June. There's no air conditioning inside, so she's fashioned an outside office, and pulls her chair up to a small table where a computer is perched. She's getting ready to listen to excerpts of nearly 60 hours of newly released tapes — recordings of a police investigation that have been secret for over a decade. On those tapes is a story that's never been fully heard before: the story of what happened after a transit cop shot her son on a Bay Area Rapid Transit platform on New Year's Day 2009.