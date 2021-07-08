Cancel
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson's Best Red Carpet Looks Channel Classic Glamor

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom pantsuits to Preen, Scarlett Johansson’s style has come a long way, but one thing remains a constant: the actress always looks supremely sophisticated on the red carpet. Whether channeling Old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging gown, or going modern in quirky Rodarte, Johansson pulls off any look with aplomb, exuding confidence with every look. Recently, the actress has taken a mature turn in her ensembles, opting for structured, metallic gowns, sleek suits, and tailored separates. Here, a look back at some of Johansson’s best, and most memorable, appearances on the carpet.

California State
Azzedine Alaïa
Scarlett Johansson
Monique Lhuillier
Celebrities

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Celebrities
FootwearNews

Taraji P. Henson Dazzles in Versace Dress and 5-Inch Heels on 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson arrived in style at the 2021 BET Awards in her latest red carpet look. The Oscar-nominated actress and the host of the evening stunned in a dazzling Versace dress, styled by Jason Bolden. The sleeveless number featured sheer black panels with sparkling trim, as well as a flowing pink and yellow printed skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the outfit with a sparkling pair of drop earrings and several rings.
Beauty & Fashion

J.Lo Paired a Floral Valentino Maxi Dress with Her Famous Swarovski Crystal Bling Cup

J.Lo is keeping it fresh in summer florals. Yesterday, the superstar was photographed in a flowing, flower-print chiffon maxi dress by Valentino as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She paired the long-sleeved, romantic frock with a red-and-white printed canvas tote bag also by the Italian fashion house, oversized pink sunglasses by Celine, and matching platform strappy sandals by Aquazzura. The singer wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail with minimal diamond stud earrings and carried her signature Swarovski crystal-embellished reusable cup.
Beauty & Fashion

Sofia Vergara Birthday Special: Bombshell’s Red Carpet Looks That Are Sexy and Stylish (View Pics)

Hollywood’s Sofia Vergara is a fashion force to reckon with. She exactly knows what suits her and that’s why she’s always been a fantastic style maverick. Known for her popular stint on the hit TV show, Modern Family, the seductress has never ever failed to nail in the style department and so she can clearly be termed as a fashion connoisseur. There’s a unique flavour to her style picks, as they are pretty and also become an instant trend. Her style shenanigans should be bookmarked if you are fresh in the fashion scene and wanna learn ‘how to slay’. Sofia Vergara Tops 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Actresses; Angelina Jolie Second.
Celebrities

Sharon Stone Took Her Son as a Date for the Cannes Red Carpet

Sharon Stone turned the Cannes red carpet into a sweet mother-son moment. On Friday, the Basic Instinct star stepped out at Cannes' annual amfAR gala alongside her 21-year-old son Roan, whom she shares with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. The 63-year-old actress donned a lilac dress by Dolce & Gabbana...
Movies

The Most Glam Looks from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

The fashion is fierce on the French Riviera for the 74th Cannes Film Festival. After a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic, the 74th Cannes Film Festival is underway in France — and the glamorous red carpet is back in full swing. Blessedly for our eyeballs (and fantasy fashion wish lists), “casual” is never the dress code on the Cannes red carpet 2021 because even when an iconic French star like Charlotte Gainsbourg wears a Canadian tuxedo, it looks insouciant yet elevated, and with that certain je ne sais quoi.
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson is Pregnant!

Ah! The baby news keeps coming! Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow, is expecting a baby with her husband Colin Jost!. Some insiders say she’ll be delivering the baby soon, others say that she’s been keeping it quiet for a while and that’s why she’s backed out from several events to promote her film Black Widow.
Celebrities

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made a Glamorous Red Carpet Debut

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's extremely rare for Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's kids to be in the spotlight, so July 10 was a very special occasion for the star-studded family. Together at the famously fancy Cannes Film Festival, Roberts' husband of nearly 20 years and their daughter Hazel Moder walked the red carpet for the screening of Sean Penn's thriller, Flag Day, on which Danny served as cinematographer.
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Romance Through the Years

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson recalled meeting Jost when she filmed a sketch he'd written during her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2010. She explained, "It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do... That's my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don't know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you're not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."
Movies

Scarlett Johansson's daughter wasn't impressed with Home Alone 3 appearance

'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson admits her daughter Rose, six, was unimpressed by her role in 'Home Alone 3'. Scarlett Johansson's daughter was unimpressed by her 'Home Alone 3' role. The 36-year-old star - who appeared as Molly Pruitt, the sister of lead character Alex (Alex D. Linz) in the...
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson’s daughter follows her everywhere

Scarlet Johansson’s daughter is her “shadow”. The 36-year-old actress admitted six-year-old Rose – who she has with ex-husband Romain Dauriac – never leaves her side and though it can be frustrating, the ‘Black Widow’ star is trying to “soak up” her time with the little girl as she knows their bond will change over time.
Tennis

Scarlett Johansson ‘quickly killed’ Black Widow’s sexy blond look

Outspoken “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson continues to have her franchise character’s back. After years of anticipation, Marvel’s leading lady joined her Avengers counterparts and finally starred in her own stand-alone film. Leading up to the July 9 premiere of “Black Widow,” Johansson, 36, caused a bit of a stir...
Movies
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on Their Epic Journey and Natasha’s Final Bow

The “Black Widow” movie — in the works at Marvel Studios for more than a decade — is many things: It’s an accomplished action-thriller, a family dramedy, and even a rumination on the trafficking of girls and women. It’s the (likely) farewell to the Black Widow character for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” And it also introduces the prodigious talents of director Cate Shortland to Marvel’s massive audience, while showcasing the attention-grabbing, heartfelt performances of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour as Natasha’s make-shift family — assembled at first in malfeasance by Russian evildoers, but later remade and then solidified by love in “Black Widow.”
Celebrities
Glamour

This Scarlett Johansson Doppelgänger Looks Just Like the Black Widow Herself

Black Widow may be Scarlett Johansson’s final turn as Natasha Romanoff, but that doesn’t have to be the last time you see her suit up…kinda. On June 30, Kate Shumskaya, a Russian model-cosplayer that goes by @Kate_Johansson on TikTok, posted a TikTok of herself eating sushi in Natasha’s suit, and I swear to God, I thought Scarlett Johansson had joined the app. Check out the video, which has 49.5 million views and 5 million likes, and tell me that I’m wrong:
Movies

Scarlett Johansson on breaking down her Black Widow character, she’s “really reckoning with the trauma”

Not everything in life — or movies — is black and white, there can be some gray areas, which is a big part of Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow character’s past. The 36-year-old actress stars as Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel film that takes a deep dive into her background. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the movie, which she says is one of her “greatest accomplishments,” she elaborated on the struggles that her character is faced with.

