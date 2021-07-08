Scarlett Johansson’s Best Red Carpet Looks Channel Classic Glamor

Hollywood’s Sofia Vergara is a fashion force to reckon with. She exactly knows what suits her and that’s why she’s always been a fantastic style maverick. Known for her popular stint on the hit TV show, Modern Family, the seductress has never ever failed to nail in the style department and so she can clearly be termed as a fashion connoisseur. There’s a unique flavour to her style picks, as they are pretty and also become an instant trend. Her style shenanigans should be bookmarked if you are fresh in the fashion scene and wanna learn ‘how to slay’. Sofia Vergara Tops 2020 Forbes List of Highest-Paid Actresses; Angelina Jolie Second.