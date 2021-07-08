Cancel
San Diego, CA

Netflix Sets Panels For San Diego [email protected]

SuperHeroHype
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix Sets Panels For San Diego [email protected]. This year’s San Diego [email protected] celebration won’t feature an appearance by Marvel Studios or DC Films, but maybe Netflix can pick up some of the slack with a few exciting panels of its own. Via Collider, the streamer has announced which of its upcoming movies and TV shows will have a presence at the event. You can check out a teaser for what they have in store below.

San Diego, CAPosted by
TheWrap

San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels (Updating)

The programming lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2021, which marks the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop-culture event, is beginning to take shape. While the official schedule for the online SDCC, which runs July 23-25, won’t be released for a couple more weeks, studios and networks are beginning to announce which TV shows and movies they will be presenting via online Comic-Con@Home panels.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Deadline

Paramount+ Touts ‘Star Trek Universe’ Presentation With ‘Lower Decks’ & ‘ Prodigy’ Panels For San Diego Comic-Con@Home

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home will get a healthy helping Star Trek content as Paramount+ unveils back-to-back panels for the beloved sci-fi franchise. Starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, Paramount+’s Comic-Con slate will feature sessions with the cast and producers from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streaming services’ two animated Star Trek series. Prodigy, which is the first Star Trek animated kids series, will kick off the presentation with Lower Decks set to follow.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Studios and DC Films Will Skip This Year's [email protected]

This year's San Diego [email protected] will sadly be lacking two major studios from the digital event. Unfortunately, both Disney's Marvel Studios and Warner Bros.' DC films have decided to sit out of this month's [email protected] festivities, meaning there will be no new updates regarding any of their upcoming projects.
ComicsEscapist Magazine

The Wheel of Time & Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Will Be at [email protected]

[email protected], the virtual replacement for San Diego Comic-Con, is coming soon, and everyone is announcing what they’ll be showing, including Amazon. The streamer revealed that it will be bringing the hotly anticipated The Wheel of Time adaptation to the Amazon panel at Comic-Con at 11 a.m. PT / 2p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, along with information on the new Neon Genesis Evangelion movie, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

From ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Star Trek,’ the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con ‘At Home’

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact. This year’s virtual Comic-Con has been scaled down, taking place largely over three days (July 23–25) instead of five. (An in-person “special edition” of Comic-Con is scheduled, improbably, for the weekend after...
San Diego, CAPosted by
FanSided

Will Star Wars be at San Diego Comic-Con 2021?

It’s that time of year again. San Diego Comic-Con has declared that the show must go on. And for the second year in a row, while they won’t be hosting an in-person event this summer, the convention will be brought online with Comic-Con@Home. Events will begin starting as early as...
lrmonline.com

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Reveal ‘BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS’ Cast and San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Are there any fans of Blade Runner out there? Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the characters and all-star cast of the much-anticipated animated series, BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS. The new series is inspired by the award-winning and critically-lauded Blade Runner movie franchise. A first look at the new series will debut at San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021 panel. The panel will be jointly hosted by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll online on Friday, July 23rd.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Destination Fear’ Team To Host a [email protected] Panel

Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder are confirmed to take part in a special “Destination Fear: Tales From Route 666” panel during this month’s [email protected]. The virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con runs July 23rd through July 25th, with the Destination Fear team’s panel set for Friday, July 23rd at 5pm PT/8pm ET.
showbizjunkies.com

AMC Networks Confirms 2021 [email protected] Panel Details

AMC Networks is hosting panels in support of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond during this year’s virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con. Ultra City Smiths, Doctor Who, and Creepshow will also be represented during [email protected] as well as anthologies Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Horror Noire, and V/H/S/94.
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

YESTERDAYS San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives [UPDATE July 13]

We’re all about those pins, and no one brings better ones to San Diego Comic-Con than YESTERDAYS. Will they be able to top last year’s hottest convention exclusive? Only time will tell, but if anyone can do it, it’s YESTERDAYS. This year, they’ve got more exclusive pins and t-shirts for [email protected] 2021. You can even start the festivities early, as their first round of SDCC exclusives are now available for presale, including a tribute to the San Diego Convention Center that’s already on our “must buy” list — with the second round launching Thursday, July 22 at 9AM PT.
Societywearecritix.com

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Announces Virtual Panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home July 23 & 24!

Catch Exclusives from HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Jellystone! and Looney Tunes Cartoons, as well as Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced its upcoming virtual panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Sit in on discussions with creators, artists and voice-over talent as they delve into what it takes to put together fan-favorite series, specials and cartoon classics. Also, look out for exclusive content and sneak peeks at the upcoming HBO Max Original special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City, and the highly anticipated HBO Max Original series, Jellystone!, as well as an inside look at HBO Max’s acclaimed Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cartoon Network’s hit series, Craig of the Creek. Each of the WarnerMedia Kids & Family panels will be available to view at https://comic-con.org, as well as the SDCC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. Check out the complete list of virtual panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con@Home below:
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?

