Avengers: Quantum Encounter is Coming To the Disney Wish

SuperHeroHype
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvengers: Quantum Encounter is Coming To the Disney Wish. The Disney Wish (the newest addition to Disney’s fleet of cruise ships) isn’t setting sail for another year. Regardless, the studio has just revealed a new restaurant onboard that’s sure to get Marvel fans excited. The ship will feature its own MCU-themed eatery called Worlds of Marvel. In it, fans can participate in a “first-of-its-kind” immersive experience. Check out the trailer for Avengers: Quantum Encounter (featuring an introduction by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige) below.

