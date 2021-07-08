Video shows another wrong-way driver on deadly St. Lucie road

View more in
Saint Lucie County, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
Riviera Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
24-year-old man shot and killed in Riviera Beach
A man was shot and killed Monday night in Riviera Beach.
Stuart, FL|Posted byCNN
Man bitten by alligator after bicycle falls into water at Stuart park
STUART, Fla. — A man was flown to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after he was attacked by an alligator that bit him at a Stuart park, authorities said. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim fell off his bicycle at Halpatiokee Regional Park, located in the 8300 block of Southwest Lost River Road in Stuart, and into the water, where he was attacked by the gator.
Fort Pierce, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Semi-truck trailer destroyed by fire in Fort Pierce
A semi-truck trailer was destroyed by a fire Saturday night in Fort Pierce.
Stuart, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Doctor: Bicyclist bitten by gator had 'significant muscle damage'
A doctor tells WPTV he's never treated an alligator bite as severe as Robert Bassett's injuries after an attack at a Stuart park.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Woman on mission to find owner of lost ring
A Martin County woman is on a mission to give back a potentially sentimental piece of jewelry that she found in a parking lot nearly two years ago.
West Palm Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
2 shot in vehicle outside downtown West Palm Beach hotel
Two people are shot in their vehicle outside a downtown West Palm Beach hotel.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Martin County Sheriff’s Office makes record number narcotics arrests with Wrong Exit campaign
While drug arrests are up, overdose deaths are down, according to deputies.
Riviera Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Nonprofit teams with sheriff's office to help families prepare for school
Some families in Riviera Beach got a jump on getting their back-to-school gear Saturday afternoon.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Superior Water Works employees bitten by dog while servicing home
Two people are recovering after being badly bitten by a dog in western Martin County.
Delray Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Delray Beach police have new ice cream truck to help connect with community
On Thursday, the department unveiled a new ice cream truck that will be used at events and in neighborhoods to hand out free ice cream.
WPTV West Palm Beach
Man found unconscious after shooting at Fort Pierce business
A man was injured Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a Fort Pierce store, police said.
Belle Glade, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Tienorris Brown: Teen arrested in connection with Belle Glade homicide
A teen is facing charges after a fatal shooting that occurred in Belle Glade last Friday.
WPTV West Palm Beach
Port St. Lucie police warn of fraud scam targeting the elderly
Detectives are following the leads and asking people to have conversations with their elderly family members.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
17-year-old girl missing since June
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.
Port Saint Lucie, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Project helps seniors recoup millions lost to scammers
A state project is helping senior citizens who were had by scammers get their money back.
West Palm Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
I-95 southbound lanes reopen in West Palm Beach after rally in support for Cuba protesters
All lanes of Interstate 95 have reopened near Okeechobee Boulevard after local Cuban Americans voiced their support for the Cuban people amid protests on the island nation.
