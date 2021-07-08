Cancel
Benton County, MN

First Responders Honored For Saving A woman’s Life On Easter

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Benton County honored eight people who worked to save the life of a woman on Easter Morning. During this week’s board of commissioner’s meeting, Dispatcher Lindsay Davis, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Berthiamue, Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus, Foley Firefighters Rick Herbrand, Todd Foreman, and Jay Howard, Mayo Ambulance Paramedics Forest McMahan, and Jennifer Lyke received the Life-Saving Awards from the sheriff’s office.

