First Responders Honored For Saving A woman’s Life On Easter
(KNSI) – Benton County honored eight people who worked to save the life of a woman on Easter Morning. During this week’s board of commissioner’s meeting, Dispatcher Lindsay Davis, Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Berthiamue, Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus, Foley Firefighters Rick Herbrand, Todd Foreman, and Jay Howard, Mayo Ambulance Paramedics Forest McMahan, and Jennifer Lyke received the Life-Saving Awards from the sheriff’s office.knsiradio.com
