Some Swarms Of Fireflies Will Synchronize Their Flashes. Here's How

 12 days ago

Fireworks are one of the flashiest summer light shows, but closer to ground is another, quieter spectacle - that beautiful dance of light in the woods put on by fireflies. So next time you're out, try paying attention to something more - the rhythm of their flashes - because like the best dancers, some swarms have plenty of it.

