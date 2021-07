Porsche’s baby SUV receives yet another nip and tuck, and the GTS is now the range-topping model. Before the Macan goes on to become a pure EV, the gas model gets one final redesign. The Turbo trim level is no longer available, at least for the time being. Instead, the updated Macan GTS now has the same power output as the previous Macan Turbo. Surprisingly, the former Turbo model and the new GTS, both get to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.