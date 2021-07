The Pittsburgh Pirates series opener against the New York Mets scheduled for yesterday was postponed about an hour before first pitch. Just one day after a 1 hour 18 minute rain delay during the Pirates 14-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, the Mets organization chose to not take the field yesterday due to a forecast of rain. Instead, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. tomorrow, made up of two seven-inning games. The Pirates are 32-54 on the season with the series against the Mets now set to open tonight at 6:45 on WESB Sports.