A born winner wants to be one on all the big stages and is willing to take risks to close a record that would reach the highest perfection ever seen. Novak Djokovic is aware that he is facing a great historical opportunity to achieve an achievement never seen in men's tennis, such as the Golden Slam in the same season, and that is why he has decided to attend the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games at despite the demanding sanitary protocols, strict quarantines and the absence of public in the stands.