This news broke late last week, right before the long holiday weekend. We now know who is going to be featured on this season's Hard Knocks. It's the Dallas Cowboys. I was kind of hoping it would be the Jacksonville Jaguars because you have Urban Meyer coming in as head coach, number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence, and Tim Tebow trying to make the team at tight end. The Jaguars had said they'd be open to the idea as well, even though they were one of the teams that could decline being on the show because they have a first year head coach.