Before & After: An Architect and His Friend Tackle a DIY Remodel of a Lakeside Cottage
Douglas Segulja of OSSO Architecture creates an idyllic retreat in Highland Lakes, New Jersey. It’s easy to assume that a lake cottage would only be appealing as a summer destination, but Douglas Segulja, founding partner of New York City–based OSSO Architecture, has found that not to be the case. In 2015, Douglas bought a small property in Greenwood Lake, New York, and drove from the city every weekend to fix it up. Once the work was done, he listed it on Airbnb to recoup some of the expenses. "I was shocked at how well it did," says Douglas. "I basically have it rented out about 90-95% of the nights."www.dwell.com
