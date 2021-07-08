Demographic Data, Predictive Analytics Shows Vaccine Program Success

Laura Madsen wants to challenge your outdated ideas about Data Governance. “I’m pretty sure that we wouldn’t use software that we used 20 years ago, but we’re still using Data Governance and Data Governance methodologies the same way we did 20 years ago.” And although she advocates for Agile, she’s not an Agile coach or a SCRUM master; rather she wants companies to consider agility in a broader sense as well. “Very briefly, when we think about Agile, essentially, we think about reducing process steps.” She paraphrases David Hussman’s belief that there is no inherent value in “process” — process exists in order to prove to other people that “we’re doing something.” To that end, most organizations create an enormous number of process steps she refers to as “flaming hoops,” showing that there was a lot of work put into activities such as status updates, but nothing that provided actual value.