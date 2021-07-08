Cancel
Science

Demographic Data, Predictive Analytics Shows Vaccine Program Success

By Erin McNemar, MPA
healthitanalytics.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article- By using demographic data and predictive analytics, researchers have determined that without the COVID-19 vaccine rollout program, the United States would have seen an additional 279,000 deaths and 1.25 million hospitalizations by the end of June 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the globe, causing more than 3.9...

