A police department in South Carolina is getting trolled after commending their officers for confiscating a firearm and a “sizable quantity of marijuana." “Drugs breed violent crime," Williamston Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, highlighting the work of three officers. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of these officers, a sizable quantity of marijuana along with a firearm were removed from the streets of Williamston tonight. We would like to show our appreciation to these officers for making our community a little safer tonight through nothing less than an outstanding job!”