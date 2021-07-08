Six RGV Physicians Start New Terms in TMA Leadership Positions
Six Rio Grande Valley (RGV) physicians have begun new terms of service in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions. TMA leaders elect or appoint TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.megadoctornews.com
