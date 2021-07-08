‘The Worst Person in the World’ Review: Joachim Trier’s Wry, Piercing Study of Millennial Unrest

A week or so ago, I was bemoaning to a similarly childless friend in his 30s that there aren’t enough movies about people like us. People who have decided that raising children just isn’t for them and, while convinced it is the right decision, feel a sort of nervous tingle as we gaze out at a (hopefully) vast and entirely unmapped future. There just isn’t a lot of guidance for, or reflection of, this condition in film form, precious few considerations of the itchiness of the heart when wondering what shapes life could take without the defining imposition of children.