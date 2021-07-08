Idaho wins Silver State International Rodeo Queen

WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA — Katie Brackett from Three Creek was crowned the Silver State International Rodeo Queen on Monday evening. She is the first Idahoan in eight years and the third Idaho queen to hold the title. Brackett won the categories of personality, speech, personal interview, impromptu, photogenic, and Miss Congeniality. She also won best dressed girl in the equestrian category in the Fourth of July Parade. The contest spanned five days and also tested the girls on appearance, horsemanship, modeling, and written test.