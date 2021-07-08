Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho wins Silver State International Rodeo Queen

By TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Times-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNEMUCCA, NEVADA — Katie Brackett from Three Creek was crowned the Silver State International Rodeo Queen on Monday evening. She is the first Idahoan in eight years and the third Idaho queen to hold the title. Brackett won the categories of personality, speech, personal interview, impromptu, photogenic, and Miss Congeniality. She also won best dressed girl in the equestrian category in the Fourth of July Parade. The contest spanned five days and also tested the girls on appearance, horsemanship, modeling, and written test.

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Basketball
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls County, ID
Government
County
Twin Falls County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idahoan#Castleford High School#Ffa#5th 25th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy