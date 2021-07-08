Cancel
New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail the sweep again with shutout by the Mariners

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After winning the first two games on the west coast against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon, the New York Yankees went for the sweep. The Yankees had Jordan Montgomery on the mound facing the Mariners Logan Gilbert. The Yankees hadn’t won a series since the Royals Series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were 3 for 7 when going for the sweep. The Yankees failed miserabley in this game only getting one hit in the shut out by the Mariners.

