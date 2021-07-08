Special Bulk Pickup Daily Update 7/8/21

Washington State’s Department of Natural Resources announced that it is closing all recreational and public access to DNR-managed lands in eastern part of the state due to the ongoing drought and resulting extreme fire danger. The rule goes into effect July 23, 2021 and will last until fire conditions improve. The entire state is currently under a fire ban, and in case you’ve been outside in much of the country in the last few days, you’ll have noticed wildfire smoke resulting from fires all across the West.