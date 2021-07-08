Cancel
Special Bulk Pickup Daily Update 7/8/21

 13 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, IL - Public Works crews are collecting residential bulk waste as part of the July 2021 Special Bulk Pickup. Public Works will provide daily updates as crews progress through the city. Due to a large amount of materials left out for pickup, crews are delayed. Crews are following the below schedule, based on the zones in the July 2021 Special Bulk Pickup flyer and map. For more details, please visit: www.cityblm.org/solidwaste.

