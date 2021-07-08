Cancel
Hook & Hunting: DNR Opens Turkey License Applications Now Through Aug. 1

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 12 days ago

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has opened turkey license applications from now through Aug 1.



Hunters can go online or in stores wherever DNR licenses are sold to get an application for a specific hunt unit or season date.

On Aug 16, hunters can go online or call the DNR Wildlife Division to get results of the application drawing. If hunters are accepted, they will be issued a turkey tag.

“Applications can be purchased just about anywhere and they cost $5,” said Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner. “That money goes directly into conservation and wildlife habitat, especially turkey habitat.”

The fall season begins on Sept. 15, and the DNR recommends checking out the latest fall turkey digest for the latest rules and regulations.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

 https://www.9and10news.com
